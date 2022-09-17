Nexus Investment Management ULC Has $714,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nexus Investment Management ULC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,489 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Nexus Investment Management ULC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.7% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,777,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.6% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,686 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 16.0% during the second quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 1,493 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.1 %

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $504.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $529.83 and its 200-day moving average is $520.87. The stock has a market cap of $223.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

