New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.44.

NEWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Relic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $45.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on New Relic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at $662,806.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 13,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.22, for a total transaction of $954,289.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,439 shares in the company, valued at $662,806.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total transaction of $2,028,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,072,063.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,265 shares of company stock worth $7,651,228 over the last 90 days. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of New Relic by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in New Relic by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of New Relic by 1,336.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 324,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,708,000 after acquiring an additional 302,128 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of New Relic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,439,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in New Relic by 742.1% in the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,190 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

NEWR stock opened at $58.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.84. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 68.32% and a negative net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $216.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.68 million. Research analysts expect that New Relic will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

