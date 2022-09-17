Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $12.34 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 1.1% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $12,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 103,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,924,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 114.2% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 13,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 10,397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,517,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $635,538. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.6 %

PG stock opened at $138.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $329.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.35. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day moving average of $147.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $19.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PG. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.93.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

