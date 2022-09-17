Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,086 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.7% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $18,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ABBV. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock opened at $144.06 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.56 and a 1 year high of $175.91. The company has a market cap of $254.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.97 and a 200 day moving average of $149.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

