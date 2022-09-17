National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

NSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,056,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after buying an additional 598,640 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,076,000. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 683.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 565,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 493,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,324,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,321,000 after buying an additional 463,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $45.13 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.19, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.64.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.13). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 4.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.71%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 222.22%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

