MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) Receives $19.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

MYTE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,201 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 4th quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Trading Down 1.1 %

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Company Profile

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average of $12.02. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $31.20.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for fashion consumers in Germany, the United States, the rest of Europe, and internationally. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online and retail stores.

