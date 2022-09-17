M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $27.98 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,616 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,373 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 7.3% of M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L boosted its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $150.70 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $159.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.52.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.