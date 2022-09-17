Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 4,157 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Moody National Bank Trust Division cut its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,157 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE COF opened at $101.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.47, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.05. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $98.53 and a 12 month high of $174.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.50, for a total value of $1,360,373.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,836,635.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,328 shares of company stock worth $8,446,157 in the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

