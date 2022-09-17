Moody National Bank Trust Division Purchases 9,103 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Prudential PLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 503.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,410 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 26,203 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 26,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $93.21 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

