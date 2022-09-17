Moody National Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division lessened its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,210 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.5% of Moody National Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 311.3% during the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Argus cut their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.35.

Shares of ABBV opened at $144.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

