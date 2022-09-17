Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires 4,003 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 117.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,003 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Eaton were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,946,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,375,000 after acquiring an additional 48,274 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $138.27 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.03. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $122.50 and a twelve month high of $175.72.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ETN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,944.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.