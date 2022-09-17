MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Equities researchers at MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 32.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stephens increased their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.06.

Zscaler Price Performance

ZS opened at $169.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.63. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $125.12 and a 1 year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a PE ratio of -61.19 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 56.62% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $35,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,893,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 32,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $5,415,184.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 290,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,811,914.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,753 shares of company stock valued at $25,485,657. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Zscaler by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,487,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $641,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Zscaler by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Zscaler by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 622,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,102,000 after buying an additional 28,579 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

