Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
Mesabi Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MSB opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $289.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mesabi Trust Company Profile
Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mesabi Trust (MSB)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Mesabi Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesabi Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.