Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

Mesabi Trust (NYSE:MSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mesabi Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE MSB opened at $22.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.28. Mesabi Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $289.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSB. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Mesabi Trust by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mesabi Trust during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Mesabi Trust in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Mesabi Trust by 241.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,984 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 14,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.78% of the company’s stock.

Mesabi Trust, a royalty trust, engages in iron ore mining business in the United States. The company was incorporated in 1961 and is based in New York, New York.

