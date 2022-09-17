Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Cox Capital Mgt LLC

Cox Capital Mgt LLC decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $319,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 152,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 55,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Cowen boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.1 %

MRK opened at $87.72 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.55 and its 200-day moving average is $87.48. The company has a market capitalization of $222.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.