McLean Asset Management Corp Has $362,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

McLean Asset Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.48.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $108.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $197.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $185.90.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

