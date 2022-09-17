McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) EVP Lori A. Schechter Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

McKesson Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $346.25 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $193.89 and a 12-month high of $375.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.79.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in McKesson by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in McKesson by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,430,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

