McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,568,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in McDonald’s by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,918,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $14,185,930,000 after buying an additional 2,294,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,973,382 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,911,455,000 after buying an additional 1,033,751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,435,310,000 after buying an additional 257,679 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,060,325,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $254.91 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $187.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.88.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 67.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $266.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.04.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total transaction of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

