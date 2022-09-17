McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. Sells 9,540 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,540 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 3.2% of McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 643,206 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $114,214,000 after buying an additional 381,507 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,255.6% during the fourth quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,191 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after buying an additional 224,325 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 386,884 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,699,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Apple Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.52.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $150.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.23. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $129.04 and a one year high of $182.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.18%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.