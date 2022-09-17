Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 515 Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,477 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned about 0.50% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth $3,374,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,468,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $24,570,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 389,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,387,000 after acquiring an additional 45,503 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF stock opened at $32.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $39.27.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.