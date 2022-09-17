Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eaton by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,946,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,375,000 after acquiring an additional 48,274 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Eaton by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Eaton by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 24,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total value of $227,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,858.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $446,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,944.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eaton from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Eaton from $178.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.15.

Shares of ETN opened at $138.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.15%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

