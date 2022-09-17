Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 37 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,662 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $423.00 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $339.36 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 37.52%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuit from $635.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuit from $465.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.61.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total transaction of $494,898.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $463,476.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 22,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.21, for a total transaction of $10,306,422.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,888,947.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.09, for a total value of $494,898.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,003 shares in the company, valued at $463,476.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,108 shares of company stock worth $22,650,291 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

