Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 4.7% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 364.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 2,572 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 131.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 132,350 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $66,458,000 after buying an additional 75,050 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 322.2% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,194 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 10,069 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,618,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,821,210,000 after buying an additional 189,864 shares during the period. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $521.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $529.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $511.32.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $585.65.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.