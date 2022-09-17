Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $13.10-$13.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $13.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $97.00 billion-$99.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $97.54 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.05.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW opened at $191.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.22. Lowe’s Companies has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 155.26% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.10%.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lowe’s Companies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 14.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 3,726 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

