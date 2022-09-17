Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 6,834 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,467 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,834 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel by 4.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Intel by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 6,317,869 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $313,112,000 after buying an additional 651,178 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the first quarter worth about $1,897,000. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intel by 2.2% in the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,164 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Insider Transactions at Intel

Intel Trading Up 1.4 %

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $41.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $28.42 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

