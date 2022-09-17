Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 255 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $162.33 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.40 and its 200-day moving average is $170.83.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.57. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.82%.

In related news, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRV. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.60.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

