Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 2,310 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Legacy Private Trust Co. lessened its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 41.7% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $90.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $85.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.75.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.28%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lowered shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.52.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

