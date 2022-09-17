Legacy Private Trust Co. Sells 1,265 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 404.1% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. 72.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.77.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of EMR opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.