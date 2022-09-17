Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC Has $261,000 Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 16.4% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 90,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,304 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down previously from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.68.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $131.98 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $126.17 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a market capitalization of $328.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.27, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

