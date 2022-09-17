Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on October 17th

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 76.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.
Ladder Capital Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 89.45, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $12.69.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ladder Capital Company Profile
The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.