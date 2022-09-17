Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on October 17th

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Ladder Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 76.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

Shares of NYSE:LADR opened at $11.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.35. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 89.45, a quick ratio of 89.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

LADR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ladder Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 24,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares in the last quarter. 60.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

