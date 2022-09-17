Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kojamo Oyj (OTCMKTS:KOJAF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Kojamo Oyj from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kojamo Oyj from €25.00 ($25.51) to €20.00 ($20.41) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded Kojamo Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Kojamo Oyj Price Performance

Kojamo Oyj stock opened at $24.62 on Friday. Kojamo Oyj has a 52 week low of $23.11 and a 52 week high of $24.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62.

Kojamo Oyj Company Profile

Kojamo Oyj, a private residential real estate company, provides rental apartments and housing services in Finland. The company rents and manages apartments under the Lumo brand name. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 36,897 rental apartments. The company was formerly known as VVO Group plc and changed its name to Kojamo Oyj in March 2017.

