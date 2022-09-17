Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) versus Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) Head to Head Comparison

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) and Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Karat Packaging has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Deswell Industries has a beta of 0.38, indicating that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Karat Packaging and Deswell Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karat Packaging 5.41% 16.47% 9.98% Deswell Industries N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karat Packaging $364.24 million 0.86 $20.78 million $1.13 14.01 Deswell Industries $85.49 million 0.57 $8.23 million N/A N/A

This table compares Karat Packaging and Deswell Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Karat Packaging has higher revenue and earnings than Deswell Industries.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.3% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Deswell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.6% of Karat Packaging shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.0% of Deswell Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Karat Packaging and Deswell Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karat Packaging 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deswell Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Karat Packaging currently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 95.83%. Given Karat Packaging’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Karat Packaging is more favorable than Deswell Industries.

Summary

Karat Packaging beats Deswell Industries on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karat Packaging

Karat Packaging Inc. manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand. The company offers its products to domestic and regional distributors, restaurant chains, retail establishments, and online customers. It also provides new product development, design, printing, and logistics services. Karat Packaging Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Chino, California.

About Deswell Industries

Deswell Industries, Inc. manufactures and sells injection-molded plastic parts and components, electronic products and subassemblies, and metallic molds and accessory parts for original equipment manufacturers and contract manufacturers. It operates in two segments, Plastic Injection Molding and Electronic Products Assembling. The company produces a range of plastic parts and components that are used in the manufacture of consumer and industrial products, which include plastic components for electronic entertainment products, power tools, accessories, and outdoor equipment; cases for flashlights, telephones, printers, scanners; parts for industrial components, and indoor control switches, as well as parts for audio equipment, and cases and key tops for personal organizers and remote controls; double injection caps; parts for medical products comprising apparatus for blood tests; laser key caps; automobile components; and plastic components of automatic robot. It also provides electronic products that consist of audio equipment, including digital and analogue mixing consoles, amplifiers, signal processors, audio interfaces, network audio equipment, and speaker enclosures; consumer audio products, such as multi-channel receivers-amplifiers, and wired and wireless audio streaming products; printed circuit board assemblies; and IoT products. The company sells its products primarily in China, the United States, Hong Kong, the United Kingdom, Norway, Holland, Canada, and internationally. Deswell Industries, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is based in Macau.

