JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lynch & Associates IN raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 56,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 22,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 41,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $343.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.
Analyst Ratings Changes
JPM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays set a $200.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.
About JPMorgan Chase & Co.
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
