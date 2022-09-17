Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Independence Bank of Kentucky’s 7th Largest Position

Independence Bank of Kentucky reduced its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.9% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $218,000. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,834 shares during the period. Finally, Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $167.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 36.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

