Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Restaurant Brands International in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.21 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Argus Capital upgraded Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$55.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$68.08.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at C$78.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$73.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$70.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$24.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. Restaurant Brands International has a twelve month low of C$60.37 and a twelve month high of C$80.87.

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSRGet Rating) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.03 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.691 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.39%.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

