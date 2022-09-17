iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA lessened its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $389.10 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $413.27.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.