iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000.

IWR stock opened at $67.69 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.28 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.36.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

