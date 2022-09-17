iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 24,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 163,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after acquiring an additional 15,455 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $10,244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $7,221,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $148.03 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.96 and a 12 month high of $171.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.