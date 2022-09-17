iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Trimmed by Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc decreased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 809,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 40.4% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 14,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 158,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,651,000 after acquiring an additional 12,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $37.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $52.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.48.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.