iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (BATS:IGV)

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 4,609 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the average volume of 2,696 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 1,013.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 311,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,410,000 after acquiring an additional 283,788 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,719,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 302,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,293,000 after acquiring an additional 160,786 shares during the last quarter. Center Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,946,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,433,000.

Shares of BATS:IGV opened at $266.64 on Friday. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a 52-week low of $123.69 and a 52-week high of $183.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $290.12 and its 200 day moving average is $298.39.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

