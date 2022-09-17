Investors Purchase Large Volume of Lucid Group Call Options (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 142,708 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 18% compared to the average daily volume of 121,431 call options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,737,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400,923 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990,659 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lucid Group by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,822,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,841,301 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lucid Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,884,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,627,000 after acquiring an additional 231,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,419,000. 70.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on LCID. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 30.86.

Lucid Group Stock Performance

Shares of LCID opened at 16.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is 17.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is 19.42. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of 13.25 and a 1 year high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The business had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lucid Group

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.