International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,034 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 55.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE IBM opened at $127.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.87. The company has a market capitalization of $114.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $114.56 and a 12 month high of $146.00.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.18.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

