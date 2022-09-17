InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) PT Raised to GBX 6,500

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 6,500 ($78.54) in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IHG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,980 ($60.17) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,700 ($68.87) to GBX 5,525 ($66.76) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,400 ($65.25) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 6,100 ($73.71) to GBX 5,900 ($71.29) in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 5,700.71 ($68.88).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

InterContinental Hotels Group Price Performance

IHG opened at GBX 4,670 ($56.43) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4,818.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,843.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,358.59. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,174 ($50.43) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,386 ($65.08).

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.