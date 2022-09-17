Insider Selling: Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) CFO Sells 1,442,518.00 in Stock

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Get Rating) CFO Jason Lublin sold 56,525 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.52, for a total transaction of 1,442,518.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,186,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jason Lublin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 14th, Jason Lublin sold 29,725 shares of Endeavor Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 25.12, for a total transaction of 746,692.00.

Endeavor Group Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of EDR opened at 23.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 23.09 and its 200-day moving average price is 23.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of 17.42 and a 1-year high of 35.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Endeavor Group

A number of brokerages recently commented on EDR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Endeavor Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Endeavor Group from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 31.73.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 6,250.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth about $90,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Endeavor Group in the second quarter worth about $142,000. Institutional investors own 34.92% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.