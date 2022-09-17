Insider Selling: CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) CEO Sells $1,557,989.00 in Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $1,557,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $179,146.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

CTI BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of CTIC opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 3,530.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,849,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,578,193 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 8,800,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,825,000 after acquiring an additional 836,029 shares in the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 1,443.9% in the first quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 3,859,707 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,707 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,599,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after acquiring an additional 228,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CTI BioPharma by 45.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,168,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,913,000 after acquiring an additional 989,524 shares in the last quarter.

CTIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.

About CTI BioPharma

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.