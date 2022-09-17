Insider Selling: CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) CEO Sells $1,557,989.00 in Stock

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) CEO Adam R. Craig sold 242,300 shares of CTI BioPharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $1,557,989.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,861 shares in the company, valued at $179,146.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of CTIC opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.48. CTI BioPharma Corp. has a one year low of $1.43 and a one year high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 0.87.
CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Analysts expect that CTI BioPharma Corp. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CTIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.71.
CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.
