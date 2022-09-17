Independence Bank of Kentucky Sells 730 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Independence Bank of Kentucky lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VNQ stock opened at $90.29 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.60 and a 200 day moving average of $98.94.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.