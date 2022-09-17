Independence Bank of Kentucky Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 333 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.4% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Renaissance Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 405.2% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 50,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after buying an additional 40,864 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,806,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,548,705,000 after buying an additional 687,571 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPM opened at $117.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $106.06 and a 12-month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $200.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $148.00 price objective (up from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

