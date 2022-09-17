IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IEC Electronics (NYSE:IEC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
IEC Electronics Stock Performance
IEC Electronics has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $17.98.
IEC Electronics Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IEC Electronics (IEC)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for IEC Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IEC Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.