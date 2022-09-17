Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Hits New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $39.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Highwoods Properties traded as low as $29.61 and last traded at $29.61, with a volume of 85055 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.35.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 85,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,792,000 after acquiring an additional 17,508 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Highwoods Properties by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 100,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Highwoods Properties Stock Up 2.3 %

Highwoods Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.26%.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

