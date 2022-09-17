Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Gap Up to $87.94

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.94, but opened at $89.86. Heska shares last traded at $89.86, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.
Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heska to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.20 million, a P/E ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.46.
Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.
