Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Shares Gap Up to $87.94

Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.94, but opened at $89.86. Heska shares last traded at $89.86, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Heska to $170.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.00.

Heska Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 6.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.20 million, a P/E ratio of -50.47 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heska Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSKA. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 164.8% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 181,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,105,000 after acquiring an additional 112,997 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 47.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 338,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,948,000 after acquiring an additional 108,574 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Heska by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after acquiring an additional 68,591 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heska by 393.9% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 55,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 44,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heska in the second quarter worth about $3,739,000. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

