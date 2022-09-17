Head to Head Survey: Digiliti Money Group (OTCMKTS:DGLT) vs. Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) and Digiliti Money Group (OTCMKTS:DGLT – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 22.1% of Charge Enterprises shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 50.9% of Digiliti Money Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Charge Enterprises and Digiliti Money Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charge Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 Digiliti Money Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Charge Enterprises currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 315.58%.

This table compares Charge Enterprises and Digiliti Money Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charge Enterprises $477.02 million 0.83 -$51.67 million N/A N/A Digiliti Money Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Digiliti Money Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Charge Enterprises and Digiliti Money Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charge Enterprises -12.54% -288.82% -33.35% Digiliti Money Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Digiliti Money Group beats Charge Enterprises on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charge Enterprises

Charge Enterprises Inc. engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments. Its Telecommunications segment offers internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company's Infrastructure segment focuses on physical wireless networking elements including 4G and 5G, cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications and EVC solutions including design, engineering, vendor specification, construction, installation, and maintenance of electric vehicle chargers. This segment also offers network of personal charging power banks situated in bars, restaurants, transit hubs, and sporting arenas. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021.Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

About Digiliti Money Group

Digiliti Money Group, Inc. provides technology solutions and services to the financial services industry. It offers remote deposit capture technology and related services to banks, credit unions, and other types of financial institutions or financial service organizations. The company was formerly known as Cachet Financial Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to Digiliti Money Group, Inc. in April 2017. Digiliti Money Group, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Cody, Wyoming.

